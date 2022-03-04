Olive Crest celebrates 20 years in the Coachella Valley

Olive Crest held their "Power of One" luncheon in Indian Wells.

Emceed by News Channel 3's Patrick Evans it was to celebrate 20 years of Olive Crest helping kids throughout the Coachella Valley. Its mission is to help families in crisis and prevent child abuse.

People helped by the organization shared personal stories about how the organization helped turn their life around.

I used to be a foster kid here and I was adopted by my amazing family," said Angelina Grace Ashford. "I was adopted about five years ago, and before that life was pretty hard. but I'm blessed and I'm glad and where I am right now."

Olive Crest began in Orange County back in 1973 and has chapters throughout Southern California and also in Las Vegas.