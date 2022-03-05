4th Annual Tejano Music Festival canceled

The 4th Annual Tejano Music Fest schedule for Saturday has been canceled due to high winds, according to Cathedral City's communications manager, Christopher Parman.

The City of Cathedral City and the organizers of the event said they want everyone involved to have a safe, fun experience and the current conditions simply do not lend itself to achieve that experience.



The organizers will converse with the scheduled performers on Monday to determine whether to cancel the festival for the year and refund all tickets or reschedule the festival for a mutually agreeable date later this year.