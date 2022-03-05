CVUSD hosts teacher recruitment fair

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair to hire applicants from all subject areas.

The district is looking for applicants who have a teaching credential or will be eligible for credentials for this next school year. Applicants for certain subjects can expect a $7,000 incentive if they're hired.

The district said you should bring your resume, letter of introduction, and three current letters of recommendation. Interviews will be held on the same day as the event.

It will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the district offices in Thermal.

To apply for a job within CVUSD, you can click HERE.