UC Berkeley declines group’s offer to admit 1K more students

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of residents that successfully challenged UC Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment offered to allow 1,000 more students in the upcoming academic year. Save Berkeley Neighborhoods said Saturday it’s willing to settle a lawsuit with the prestigious public university if UC Berkeley ends its effort to get out from this week’s court order to cap enrollment to the 2020-21 schoolyear level. The decision means the university will have to accept about 3,000 fewer students than planned. A UC Berkeley spokesman declined the group’s offer, saying enrollment decisions are not up to “a small group of litigants.” The university is appealing the court ruling.