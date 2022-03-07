Upbeat Gov. Newsom to deliver California State of the State

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his annual State of the State address on Tuesday. The speech will give Newsom a statewide platform to share his increasingly optimistic message for the nation’s most populous state. After years of mask mandates and lockdowns, Newsom has been setting an upbeat tone in recent weeks as he prepares to run for reelection this year. Newsom is dealing from a position of strength, having easily beat back a recall effort in 2021 that caused some of his Republican rivals to decide not to challenge him this year.