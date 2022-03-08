Breeze Airways to add flights from South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Breeze Airways is announcing four new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport in South Carolina. The Utah-based airline on Tuesday announced that it will add flights from Charleston to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Syracuse, New York, and Fort Myers, Florida. Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey called the expansion a “major milestone.” WCSC-TV reports that last month, Breeze added flights from Charleston to Long Island, New York, and West Palm Beach, Florida.