Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission approves permit to build one of the largest warehouses in the US

The Desert Hot Springs Planning Commissions approved the development permit for a three-million square-foot, multi-story e-commerce warehouse.

The Planning Commission voted 3-2 on the proposal, with Commissioners Requita Grant and Ted Mayrhofen voting no.

Watch The Full Meeting Below:

The building would take up more than 94 acres on the east side of Calle de Los Romos between 19th Avenue and 20th Avenue.

When complete, it will be one of the largest distributions centers in the United States. It is also set to create approximately 1,800 full-time jobs, according to city documents.

More than a dozen residents spoke at Tuesday's planning commission meeting, all of which disagreed with the warehouse being built in the city for a variety of reasons, including impacts to the environment, traffic, and health.

Some of the speakers mentioned that they've only heard of the project within the past 24 hours.

"I only heard about this project, like a lot of people, I only heard about it this morning," said Jake, a public speaker at the meeting. "I believe that we are rushing into this and doing this way too hastily. I think there needs to be more time committed to this project. I think there needs to be a wider debate that maybe involves not just us, but the valley."

"This project will impact the whole valley." - Jake, public speaker

In response, the applicants said they've done impact studies for the project, including a certified addendum Environmental Impact Report.

"... once an EIR has been certified, no subsequent environmental review needs to be completed unless there are substantial changes in the project that warrant additional review," city documents show.

Some public commenters asked for another EIR to be completed. The previous one was completed in May 2020.

The planning commission was split on the project, with those against the current proposal citing the similar environmental and traffic concerns. Commissioner Grant called for a full EIR to be conducted before moving forward with the project.

"I think it's a great project but given the size, I can't vote yes on it," Grant said.

One of the supports was Vice Chair James Nindel, who cited job creation and the city's need to not be so reliant on the cannabis industry.

"I do have concerns about the wildlife in the area. I've grown up in the Coachella Valley all my life," said Chairman Richard Duffle. "And I've seen wildlife when I was younger that is no longer around. I miss that wildlife but it's moved to other locations as humanity has progressed. Unfortunately, as man progresses there are things that have to change.

The proposal will move forward to the Desert Hot Springs City Council.