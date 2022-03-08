Proposed ordinance limits law enforcement purchases of military equipment

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is set to hear a proposed ordinance Tuesday, that ultimately limits the purchases and use of military-grade equipment by the sheriff's department and district attorney's office.

This ordinance is in response to Assembly Bill 481 which was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.

This measure required that counties and cities set regulations that better monitor and control the type of military or "specialized" hardware law enforcement agencies are getting their hands on. It also requires there to be safety plans on the books that state when the equipment is to be deployed.

The proposed ordinance states it wants safeguards that include transparency, oversight, and accountability measures in place to protect the public.

It also states that there is no public forum to talk about the purchases of this type of equipment puts the relationship police have with the community at risk.

An ordinance must be approved by May 1.