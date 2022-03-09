Coachella Valley Rescue Mission celebrates five decades of service

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) is celebrating 51 years of serving those who face hardships in the Coachella Valley.

For people like Eric Webber, the CVRM helped him get out of a rough spot in his life. Webber was homeless and living in his car battling alcoholism a couple of years ago.

“A friend of mine said I couldn’t do it anymore that I was killing myself," said Webber. "Which he was correct. So he brought me down here one day and I just thought it was a rehab program.”

Now he is celebrating one year of sobriety as of Tuesday, thanks to CVRM.

Like Webber, many of the people who go through CVRM are in need of help. With the programs offered at the mission, the goal is to help get people to the other side.

The services vary from outreach, access to emergency shelter services, and long-term programs that work to get people off the streets.

“The work that we do here is crucial to the underserved here in the Coachella Valley," explained Scott Wolff, CVRM Developmental Director. "There’s a lot of people that need a lot of help here in the valley.”

The mission helps about 2,000 people every year. On Thursday it is celebrating that with its annual gala and silent auction that helps raise funds to continue its work.

The money earned through this event helps CVRM get through the summer months, and helps with operational support.

Tickets for the gala are no longer being sold but if you're still looking for ways to help you can donate on the CVRM website.

If you're looking to donate clothing or furniture you can call the mission at (760) 347-3512.