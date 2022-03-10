Cyber Ninjas asks Arizona Supreme Court to block daily fine

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate election review contractor Cyber Ninjas is asking the state Supreme Court to throw out a $50,000 per day fine imposed by a Maricopa County judge. The fine has now grown to more than $3 million because Cyber Ninjas hasn’t turned over public records related to its review of the 2020 vote count. Cyber Ninjas has tried repeatedly to get the Supreme Court to weigh in on lower court rulings that found it is subject to the state public records law. The justices have declined to take the case. The latest petition, dated Monday, argues the fine is punitive and based on information the judge read in the news.