Off-duty Arizona DPS officer fatally stuck by car in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety officer has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kingman. Police in Kingman say Sgt. Leo Becenti Jr. responded to a disturbance Wednesday night and got into an altercation with a man. They say the 54-year-old Becenti fell into the street at some point during the scuffle and was hit by an oncoming car. Police say Becenti was transported to a Kingman hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The name of the 54-year-old driver who struck Becenti wasn’t immediately released by police. DPS officials say Becenti joined the department in 1998 and was stationed in District One which covers the northwestern part of the state.