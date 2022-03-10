One man shot near Desert Hot Springs

A shooting investigation was underway Thursday night near Desert Hot Springs, near Via Vista in a neighborhood off Palm Drive.

Sheriff's Department officials say one man was shot and took himself to the hospital.

He is recovering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Deputies were on scene looking for more information, but no suspects were taken into custody.

Police said they were called to the area just before 7:00 p.m.

