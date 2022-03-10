Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 9:29 PM

One man shot near Desert Hot Springs

KESQ

A shooting investigation was underway Thursday night near Desert Hot Springs, near Via Vista in a neighborhood off Palm Drive.

Sheriff's Department officials say one man was shot and took himself to the hospital.

He is recovering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Deputies were on scene looking for more information, but no suspects were taken into custody.

Police said they were called to the area just before 7:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more developments.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content