US colleges cut partnerships, financial ties with Russia

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

Colleges across the U.S. are pulling students from study abroad programs in Russia, ending research partnerships and cutting financial ties to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, colleges have promised to support Russian students on their campuses, opposing calls from some in Congress to remove them from the country. The moves are mostly symbolic, and U.S. colleges have little power to sway Russia or squeeze its finances. But the suggestion that some or all Russian students should forfeit the opportunity to study here has drawn new attention to the role of universities in global disputes.