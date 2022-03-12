Local non-profit donates medical supplies to Ukraine

We’ve seen people from across the Valley coming together in support of Ukraine.

On Saturday, Rancho Mirage non-profit, IMA Helps, stepped in to join the cause.

IMA Helps Communications Director, Jeffery Crider, said he was contacted by a volunteer with San Diego non-profit House of Ukraine for assistance.

“There are a lot of people getting wounded, getting hurt through the rubble and force and getting the supplies to them is something that’s really important right now," said House of Ukraine volunteer Iryna Zhuravel.

IMA Helps donated boxes filled with hundreds of medical supplies and other necessities to House of Ukraine, which will be sent to the Ukrainian army.

“Anesthesia kits, we have all kinds of sterilized gauze, other types of materials that you’d use to suture wounds. We have lots of surgical sutures," Crider said.

Zhuravel grew up in Ukraine, and said this mission hits very close to home for her. “It's like hard to believe. I mean, you’d never think that something like this would ever happen or could happen."

Even though she cannot be in her home country, she knows they’re making a difference from half a world away.

“Even doing this these physical things like loading boxes and sorting things, it’s like okay I’m helping, at least in some small way.”

Zhuravel said the immense support she’s received from the community has given her hope.

“You know, Ukraine is a small country relative to Russia and getting this support from the global community really make us feel like well, we stand a chance.”

If you'd like to help, check out HouseofUkriane.org and IMAHelps.org.