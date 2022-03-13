Electric and hybrid drivers are escaping the painfully high gas prices

Record high gas prices have been hitting countless drivers in their wallets, but electric and hybrid car owners have mostly been collecting on their investment.

Several electric vehicle (EV) owners told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot that they are relieved to not be affected by the surging gas prices. Some said they've saved thousands of dollars a year on gas and are thankful to have made the change.

Some dealerships that sell EVs or hybrids (HEV) have seen a higher demand from people eager to avoid the pump. News Channel 3's sister station ACB7 in Los Angeles said a Hyundai dealership in Riverside is experiencing high sales of its zero-emission vehicles.

According to AutoPacific, an automotive research firm, increasing fuel prices since early last year appear to have impacted demand less than the influx of new product, as it found evidenced by periodic drops in demand despite rising fuel prices.

