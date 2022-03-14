COD breaks ground on its long awaited Indio campus expansion

The long-awaited expansion to College of the Desert's Indio campus is one step closer to becoming a reality. School officials broke ground on the project Monday morning.

College and community leaders turned the ceremonial first shovels of dirt for a three-story, instructional building, and pavilion.

The expansion will double the size of the campus, which will accommodate the growing demand in the east valley.

The 67,000-square-foot building will feature classrooms, a café, offices, science labs, a student success services center, and open study and collaboration areas.

The new facilities are expected to open in Fall 2023, school officials said.

“This is an important step in our ongoing commitment to supporting student success and making higher education accessible to residents across the entire Coachella Valley,” said Rubén AríAztlán Pérez, chair of the Board of Trustees. “These new facilities will allow the College to serve an additional 5,000 students and that is nothing short of remarkable.”

In addition to the expansion of the campus, COD will also build a 17,000-square-foot Child Development Center at a recently acquired property across the street from the Indio campus, which is located at 45524 Oasis Street.

According to the school, the new building will include toddler and preschool classrooms, an outdoor play yard and shade structures, as well as observation and support spaces required for a modern facility.

The existing instructional facility on campus will also be modified.

The project will cost approximately $113 million, which is paid for through Measure CC bond funds, approved by voters in 2016.

“We are grateful for the public’s support on College of the Desert’s efforts to enhance student experiences and provide innovative learning opportunities,” said Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. “This will be a valuable asset for the College as well as the Coachella Valley.”