Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate

Palm Springs, Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts lifted their mask mandate today.

Coachella Valley Unified School District originally planned to keep the mask mandate up until March 24, but the district decided to follow California state guidelines. Read more on CVUSD's decision to lift the mask mandate here.

News Channel 3 talked to parents and family members about the first day.

"I don’t really agree with it because there are a lot of students that aren’t vaccinated yet, or their parents don’t know where to get them vaccinated," said Luis Diaz a family member of a student who attends Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

Some parents including, Chris Machuca, are more comfortable with lifting the mask mandate at schools, "I believe if you want to put your mask on, you can keep it on, if you want to take it off and and just have it for variety just make sure you have it in your pocket. Just wash your hands, sanitize, you name it, be careful.”

Although California no longer requires masks for schools and childcare facilities, they are still recommended.