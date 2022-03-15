Single mother of 5 kids speaks out after losing everything in house fire in Cathedral City

A house fire ignited Monday night in Cathedral City displacing a single mother and her five kids.

Firefighters were called to the home fully engulfed in flames at the 67300 block of Mission Ct. at 7:23 p.m. Cathedral City Fire Department said all residents were able to evacuate and were accounted for.





The family told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot that they believe the fire was started by an electrical accident. They lost everything to the fire.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe for the family was started to help with expenses and get them back on their feet.

Elizabeth Barron and her five kids lived in the home for 13 years. She said she recently lost her husband to cancer and had plans to move out soon. Barron's youngest child is only 5-years-old and her oldest 15-years-old.

