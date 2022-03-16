12-year-old Ukrainian refugee boy and his family in Palm Desert, seeking community support

Maksim Khorin is a 12-year-old boy from Ukraine who was able to escape his home country along with his grandparents when the Russian invasion began.

The three of them are currently staying in Palm Desert with Khorin's aunt and uncle. They arrived about a week ago.

Since Khorin and his grandparents arrived in the Coachella Valley, a GoFundMe for them was started to help with expenses and support them. It reads in part:

My name is Vlada March and I was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine. A few days ago Maksim, a 12 year old boy from Ukraine and his grandparents had to flee their hometown of Kiev after it was attacked by Russia. They are currently refugees and are located in Palm Desert, California. They left their entire lives behind and we want to help them as much as possible. We organized this GoFund me page to support the family during these challenging times. Help Maksim a Ukrainian refugee boy and his family

Click here to donate to the family's GoFundMe

Khorin's mother and step father are still back in Ukraine. He said his step father is a volunteer helping provide food, clothes, and necessities to Ukranians fighting the war. His family is still alive and safe staying close to the Poland border.

Khorin told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot that he deeply misses his family and longs to go home.

Since he arrived, Kohrin has been enrolled in school at Palm Desert Charter Middle School to continue his education, however, he speaks little English. He said school officials have been very helpful in making him feel welcomed.

Vlada March is a Palm Desert resident from Ukraine and is a close family friend. She said Khorin has been transitioning well to life in the Coachella Valley. She has been helping the family establish their new life in the desert.

Khorin's grandparents are in their late 60s. March said the grandmother is currently diagnosed with breast cancer and needs to continue her treatment in the valley.

