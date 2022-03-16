Coachella Valley History Museum auctioning Coachella, Stagecoach VIP passes

Coachella Valley History Museum officials today began auctioning off VIP passes to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

The Light the Date Grove Silent Auction will be held virtually starting Wednesday and running until March 31, with proceeds going toward the museum's project to install landscape lighting at the Memorial Date Garden, located at 82616 Miles Ave.

The 24-tree grove features a natural date palm branch canopy and is a tribute to the agricultural exports the Coachella Valley is known for, according to museum spokeswoman Gloria Franz. Museum officials hope to have the installation completed by May.

The goal of the auction is to raise $25,000 for the project, with the two pairs of VIP passes being auctioned off separately.

Coachella will be held on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 headlined by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Stagecoach is slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1 and will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

To learn more about the silent auction, visit cvhm.org/give.