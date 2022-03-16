Panthers trade Frank Vatrano to Rangers for 2022 4th-rounder

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have acquired Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers for a 2022 fourth-round pick. The move gives the Rangers the kind of veteran forward general manager Chris Drury was looking for and clears more than $2.5 million in salary cap space for the Panthers. Vatrano has 10 goals and nine assists in 49 games this season. He scored the tying and winning goals for Florida on Tuesday night at San Jose. The Panthers will get whichever pick is later in the fourth round between the Rangers’ own pick and one acquired from Winnipeg.