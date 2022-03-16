Which Coachella Valley city is one of California’s safest?

One valley city made a new list as one of the top 50 safest cities in California for 2022.

According to online safety resource website SafeWise, Cathedral City was #41.

SafeWise's list was based on "the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI."

According to the data, almost half the cities on the list reported 0 incidents of murder.

In 2021, Cathedral City had 5 homicides. The city held the third highest number of murders in the valley last year, only behind Palm Springs and Indio.

