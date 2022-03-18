71-year-old woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Springs

Police are continuing to investigate a crash that killed a 71-year-old woman in a wheelchair Thursday evening in Palm Springs.

The crash was first reported at approximately 7:21 p.m. at the intersection of S. Palm Canyon and Camino Parocela.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, officers determined the vehicle struck the woman while she was traveling within the crosswalk.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating in the investigation. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-323-8125.