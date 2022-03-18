As Covid restrictions roll back, where are RivCo cases now?

Most Covid-19 restrictions have rolled back throughout the Coachella Valley.

Indoor mask mandates have been dropped, vaccinations are no longer required for many events and masks in schools have become a thing of the past.

But how is Riverside County doing with coronavirus cases? Are we "back to normal" or will there be another surge in cases if we're not cautious?

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 17, 2022, Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs reported zero COVID-19 patients in-house. The first time since the start of the pandemic.

The hospital has reported a big decrease in COVID-19 patients in the past month. The January-February spike led to the hospital reporting close to its highest patients total.

As for Eisenhower Medical Center, the hospital has reported 12 Covid-19 patients this week. That's a significant decline from their peak in January 2021 when the hospital had around 180 Covid-19 patients.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 3pm, 5pm & 6pm to hear from health officials on whether "we're in the clear" or not.