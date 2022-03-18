Tatum, Brown combine for 62, Celtics beat Kings 126-97

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jayson Tatum made seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season, 126-97. Payton Pritchard had 14 points and eight assists as the Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games to remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Domantis Sabonis had 30 points and 20 rebounds for slumping Sacramento. The Kings have lost nine of 12 since the All-Star break and seem destined to miss the playoffs for an NBA-record 16th consecutive season.