Cast of ‘Frasier’ reunites to raise money for Plaza Theatre in Downtown Palm Springs

On Saturday, the cast of the sitcom, Frasier, reunited to raise money for the historic Palm Springs Plaza Theatre.

Widely known for co-creating Frasier, David Lee pledged $5 million to jumpstart its renovation.

Attendees got a look at how the series was created with the first episode, along with a meet and greet with the creators.

Lee, now a Palm Springs resident, said he’s been coming to the theatre since he was a kid.

"God, in the mid 80s I actually came to this theater and saw the movie Porky's," Lee added, "And I've been aware of it all the time the Follies playing here, but then it sort of fell into disrepair and I thought, well that's a shame. Let's do something to turn that around.”

All of the money used to purchase tickets to Saturday’s event will go toward the theatre's renovation project.

Its restoration is expected to cost up to $12 million.

If you’d like to donate towards the project, click here.