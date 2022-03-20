Temple Sinai students donate backpacks, hygiene kits to homeless

On Sunday, students with Temple Sinai presented 80 backpacks full of essential items to give to Martha’s Village and Kitchen and Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine.



“These are all things we take for granted everyday and it’s nice to give for those who don’t have it,” said volunteer Riley Rosam.

“We’re all very thankful for our lives and what we have," student Shane Levy added.



The items were all donated by families, staff, guests and congregants of the Temple. “We put like necessities in there like body lotion, body wash, shampoo and conditioner. tooth brush, tooth paste,” Rosam described.

Each backpack even came with handwritten note from each student.



“That was their best thing, to write notes," said Congregational Educator at Temple Sinai Talia Lizemer-Hawley, "And they wrote, please be happy and life will get better and hope this puts a smile on your face and it was just so encouraging to the notes that the children wrote.”

Purim is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the jewish people’s redemption from catastrophe. In addition to the fun traditions surrounding Purim, there are also four commandments or mitzvot to fulfill.

One of the commandments associated with Purim, “To give to the poor. So, in the school we chose that that is the most important commandment for us. Because we are so fortunate of our good life and we always like to help other people that are less fortunate,” said Lizemer-Hawley.

It’s all part of their mission to give back to those who are un-housed.



“To understand that there are less fortunate out there. be appreciative for what you have at home and for them to put these kids together just gives them that understanding of the things we take for granted,” said Senior Development and Events Officer Adam Levy with Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

It's an experience these children can take with them into the future.

“I hope that they are able to continue to give back to their communities and understand the importance of just doing that.”