Warriors’ Curry expects to return by start of playoffs

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry said he’s confident he can return from a sprained left foot by the time the Golden State Warriors begin the playoffs. The two-time league MVP wore a white boot on his foot Sunday as he addressed reporters for the first time since leaving Golden State’s game Wednesday night after a collision with Boston’s Marcus Smart. With 12 games left in the regular season, Curry was asked if he felt he would be on the floor for the Warriors’ first playoff game, saying: “Yeah, we’ve got enough time for that … but I’m an optimist.” The Warriors are third in the Western Conference.