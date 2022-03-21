10th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair returns to Palm Desert April 9

After a two-year delay, the annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair will return to Palm Desert in April during National Autism Awareness Month.

The Autism Society Inland Empire “Autism Walk & Resource Fair” is the Inland Empire’s largest Autism event for local resources and will also feature a 5k Walk/Race and HERO Village filled with fun for the whole family, including inflatable attractions, crafts, characters, food trucks, vendor booths for Autism Awareness merchandise, a Resource Fair and more!

The Autism Society currently serves families across both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in the Inland Empire. Currently, there are over 17,500 children and adults combined between both regions who need support and education on the many issues our families face.

The Autism Society Inland Empire is celebrating "Two in 2022!"

The Title Sponsor, Easterseals of Southern California, will present two Autism Walks events this year. Join us for an amazing day of community that will improve the lives of children & adults with Autism. Community members can choose to Register and Create a Team for one walk or choose to celebrate at BOTH!

Registration for the Walk starts at only $15. Children and individuals with Autism are FREE!

The event will be held at Civic Center Park on Saturday, April 9. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you can't make it to the Palm Desert walk/race, there will be another one in Riverside on Sunday, April 24.

For more information, visit: https://ieautism.org/