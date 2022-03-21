Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is just a little over three weeks away from making its grand return.

The popular music festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. After a long wait, festival-goers will soon be able to once again go into the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

On Monday, the official Coachella account announced that the festival wristbands are on their way out to attendees, some of whom bought their tickets way back in 2019!

Wristbands are on the way, and so is a new opportunity to experience the festival. Open your welcome box and use the portal to catch the First Glimpse of the Coachellaverse 💫 https://t.co/7eXyJXeMzS pic.twitter.com/rkUGPNb2T0 — Coachella (@coachella) March 21, 2022

Those who get their box will be able to go into the "Coachella-verse."

Coachella will run over two weekends: April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24. This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and “Ye” aka Kanye West.

Neither Coachella nor Stagecoach will require proof of vaccination, negative test, or wearing of face masks in order to attend. Both festivals dropped this requirement last month.

