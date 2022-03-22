Jackson ready to team up with James in Chargers’ secondary

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers free agent signee J.C. Jackson immediately upgrades a cornerback group that struggled last season. Michael Davis was inconsistent in coverage and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. dealt with injuries late in the year. Chris Harris Jr. is a free agent. Jackson joined the Chargers after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract when the new league year opened. The 26-year-old cornerback led the league with 23 passes defensed last season and was second with eight interceptions to make his first Pro Bowl.