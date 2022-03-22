PSFD receives new peer support dog to help first responders manage mental health

The Palm Springs Fire Department will accept the donation of a fully trained peer support/facility dog from leading service dog non-profit, Thor's Hope Foundation, in partnership with Performance K9 Training, Inc., as they launch a new Peer Support K9 Program for the PSFD.

The Peer Support/Facility K9 Program launch is the latest addition to PSFD's peer support program, which includes 11 trained members of the PSFD.

K9 "Ranger" was specially selected and completed hundreds of hours of intense specialized training to support firefighters, Emergency Medical technicians, and Paramedics (EMS workers) with PTS or high levels of stress in a variety of situations and settings. They assist in identifying individuals experiencing increased stress levels and are also trained to comfort those individuals. Ranger is the first in a new Peer Support/Facility K9 Program in the PSFD.

Over the last six years, the number of suicides for firefighters and EMS workers has surpassed the number of line-of-duty deaths nationwide. As our firefighters and EMS workers face an unprecedented wildfire season and ever-increasing call loads with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their mental and physical health has never been more critical. The addition of peer support dogs will help first responders manage stress, whether related to large-scale incidents, extended deployments, or day-to-day issues.