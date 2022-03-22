Visitors beware: What to know about short-term rental scams

As festival season approaches and more events make their way back to the Coachella Valley, short-term rentals are in high demand.

With increased demand comes fraud and phone scams.

Palm Springs Police urges you to:

Use reputable websites when making reservations

Remember that reputable companies, service providers or the IRS will not make you pay with prepaid credit cards or gift cards

If you are being scammed, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency

Be suspicious that the property or transaction could be a scam if:

The advertised price is much lower than that of similar properties.

Ads for the property have grammatical and spelling errors, or overuse capital letters.

The ad uses uncommon spellings of words, like "favour" instead of "favor."

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear from a local resident who found their home being rented out without her knowledge.