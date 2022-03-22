Visitors beware: What to know about short-term rental scams
As festival season approaches and more events make their way back to the Coachella Valley, short-term rentals are in high demand.
With increased demand comes fraud and phone scams.
Palm Springs Police urges you to:
- Use reputable websites when making reservations
- Remember that reputable companies, service providers or the IRS will not make you pay with prepaid credit cards or gift cards
- If you are being scammed, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency
Be suspicious that the property or transaction could be a scam if:
- The advertised price is much lower than that of similar properties.
- Ads for the property have grammatical and spelling errors, or overuse capital letters.
- The ad uses uncommon spellings of words, like "favour" instead of "favor."
