today at 12:25 PM
Visitors beware: What to know about short-term rental scams

As festival season approaches and more events make their way back to the Coachella Valley, short-term rentals are in high demand.

With increased demand comes fraud and phone scams.

Palm Springs Police urges you to:

  •  Use reputable websites when making reservations
  • Remember that reputable companies, service providers or the IRS will not make you pay with prepaid credit cards or gift cards
  • If you are being scammed, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency

Be suspicious that the property or transaction could be a scam if:

  • The advertised price is much lower than that of similar properties.
  • Ads for the property have grammatical and spelling errors, or overuse capital letters.
  • The ad uses uncommon spellings of words, like "favour" instead of "favor."

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear from a local resident who found their home being rented out without her knowledge.

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

