BA.2 Omicron subvariant is on the rise in Palm Springs wastewater

Health experts are closely watching a new Covid variant that's even more transmissible than Omicron.

BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron is 30 to 60 percent more transmissible than what drove last winter's surge – and wastewater data from Palm Springs shows its on the rise here in the valley.

In the past two weeks, testing of the city's wastewater showed about one-third of viral copies detected were of the BA.2 subvariant. Compare that to a month ago, when there was very little or no BA.2 detected.

