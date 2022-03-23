Skip to Content
today at 12:43 PM
BA.2 Omicron subvariant is on the rise in Palm Springs wastewater

Wastewater plant in Palm Springs
Health experts are closely watching a new Covid variant that's even more transmissible than Omicron.

BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron is 30 to 60 percent more transmissible than what drove last winter's surge – and wastewater data from Palm Springs shows its on the rise here in the valley.

In the past two weeks, testing of the city's wastewater showed about one-third of viral copies detected were of the BA.2 subvariant. Compare that to a month ago, when there was very little or no BA.2 detected.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more tonight at 6 p.m.

News
Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

