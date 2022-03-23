Jorge Soler can earn up to $40M in 3-year deal with Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — World Series MVP Jorge Soler is guaranteed $36 million in his three-year contract with the Miami Marlins and can earn up to $40 million. The 30-year-old outfielder gets $12 million this year, $15 million in 2023 and $9 million in 2024 as part of the deal announced Tuesday. It also includes bonuses for plate appearances. Soler can terminate the contract after either the 2022 or 2023 season to become a free agent again. He homered three times in the World Series, helping Atlanta to its first title since 1995.