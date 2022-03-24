Motorcyclist killed in crash during high-speed pursuit in Joshua Tree

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing following a high-speed pursuit with deputies in Joshua Tree, authorities announced.

The pursuit started Tuesday at approximately 1:35 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department saw a Yamaha motorcycle traveling at estimated speeds of over 100 MPH on SR-62 west of Lear Avenue.

Deputies attempted to overtake the motorcycle.

"They observed reckless driving as the Yamaha made a left turn onto northbound Lear Avenue through a red traffic signal and accelerated again to speeds estimated well over 100 MPH," reads a CHP news release.

CHP officials revealed that deputies lost sight of the motorcycle as it continued traveling north. During an area check for the vehicle, deputies saw a large dust cloud in the distance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle overturned. The driver was located in an open desert area unconscious and not breathing.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released after next of kin is notified. The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

