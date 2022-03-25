Gardena man pleads not guilty to 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman

A Gardena man recently arrested in connection with the 1994 murder of a Desert Hot Springs woman has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arraigned at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Friday on multiple charges including murder.

Gadlin was arrested on March 4 after forensic genetic genealogy connected him to the murder of Cheri Huss, according to spokesman John Hall of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Huss was found dead in her apartment on Parma Drive in Desert Hot Springs on April 24, 1994.

Cheri Huss

According to the DA's office, she was stabbed multiple times and was bitten by the killer.

Investigators discovered that she had fought off her attacker, causing the assailant to leave blood. Hall said blood and saliva found at the scene had matching DNA, but at the time, no identity was discovered, causing the case to go cold.

The case remained cold until Feb. 2021 when forensic genetic genealogy was used to identify Galdin as a person of interest in the case.

Sharron Gadlin placed under arrest (3/4/22)

Investigators learned Galdin lived about 12 miles away from the murder scene in 1994

After receiving a warrant to obtain Galdin's saliva, it was discovered that there was a match with the DNA collected at the crime scene, officials said.

Investigators located and arrested Galdin on March 4 and booked him into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta where he remains held on $1 million bail.

Riverside County prosecutors charged Galdin on Friday with one felony count of murder along with sentence-enhancing allegations of using a weapon during the felony.