Advanced Forensic Science helping to do away with ‘The Perfect Murder’

Riverside County cold cases are gaining new life. A team of homicide detectives are making headway utilizing forensic genetic genealogy to help identify victims and suspects in a crime by tracing relatives from a DNA profile. 

It’s an expensive process with the use of private labs. 

Tonight at 6:00 p.m. in Karen's Devine i-team in-depth exclusive: DNA detectives, she breaks down how it works, and how a federal grant is a game-changer when it comes to the possibility of solving the backlog of cases.

