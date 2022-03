Desert Sands Unified School District is hosting its Spring Fling brought by the district's special education department

The event will have interactive learning booths, games, art, drama, music, and an obstacle course. There will also be refreshments and exciting giveaways.

The Spring Fling will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the DSUSD education center at 47-950 Dune Palms Road, La Quinta.