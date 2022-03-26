The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival: Saturday Grand Tastings

The annual Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival is back in town!

A Biscuit Bakeoff is set at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Rancho Mirage with other food demonstrations to follow.

Then at the Gardens on El Paseo, local chefs alongside others throughout the state and beyond, will be serving guests food and drinks.

Saturday's Grand Tastings feature delectable bites from more than 40 restaurants, created by renowned chefs from across the Coachella Valley and all of California, as well as more than 60 premium and sparkling wines, beers, and spirits. Participants can interact with the vintners and chefs to discuss their offerings

Cost varies, but tickets to individual events generally range from $75 to $200. Some tickets for this weekend are still available on palmdesertfoodandwine.com

Part of the proceeds from the event help FIND Food Bank.