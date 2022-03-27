Cathedral City LGBT Days hosts Annual Bed Race and Parade

The Annual Bed Race & Parade is the signature event of Cathedral City LGBT Days.

Teams of five decorate a bed on wheels and race for cash, prizes and glory down Ave Lalo Guerrero in front of City Hall while crowds cheer them on.

People are also invited to come early and stay late for a champagne brunch party from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by KGAY 106.5 and on-air personality John Taylor.

The events will be at City Hall and Town Square Park. Everyone is invited to join. There will be drag queens, craft vendors, VIP experiences and more!