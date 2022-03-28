Convoy protesting COVID mandates to rolls on to California

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington, D.C., area in recent weeks says they will head to California next. The Herald-Mail reports that during a livestream of the People’s Convoy nightly rally Sunday, organizer Mike Landis read a list of measures aimed at controlling COVID-19 in California, saying stopping those measures is more important than the repeal of measures already in place. The group has stayed at the Hagerstown Speedway for the last three weeks, regularly traveling to the beltway and downtown Washington, D.C., to protest COVID-19 mandates. Landis didn’t say when they would leave, but he invited people to meet up Monday before a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before heading West.