Desert Hot Springs girl, 15, returned home safely after a days-long search

Desert Hot Springs Police Department

The search for a 15-year-old girl from Desert Hot Springs who disappeared over the weekend has ended. Police tell News Channel 3 she returned home on her own.

The teen had been missing for several days. Police confirmed they took in a missing persons report for her on March 27.

Police told News Channel 3 that they checked a home where the family thought the teen might have been staying but she was not there.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained more information to help the public identify the teenager. Since she is no longer missing, News Channel 3 has removed this information.

Jesus Reyes

