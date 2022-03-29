George returns for Clippers vs Utah after missing 3 months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George is back in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury. Coach Tyronn Lue says George’s minutes will be restricted against the Utah Jazz. The All-Star guard hasn’t played since Dec. 22. George had been rehabbing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals in 26 games before he sat out starting Dec. 26. The Clippers are in eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race.