One person displaced after fire in Indio

One person was displaced today after a structure fire broke out in Indio.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 45000 block of King Street.

According to officials, an exterior fire damaged the outside of the residence and displaced the one adult occupying it. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the person.

No injuries were reported. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

This is the second fire in the past few days to damage a home on King St.

Over the weekend, a fire left a single mother and her two boys out of a home. The mother told News Channe 3's Samantha Lomibao that she grabbed her sons and immediately went to her room to escape through the back window to get away from the flames.