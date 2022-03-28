Single mother and two sons narrowly escape fire that burned down their home

A single mother and her two boys are out of a home after a fire destroyed their studio Sunday morning in Indio.

The fire occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at a studio apartment on King Street in Indio. A Cal Fire spokesperson said the blaze initially started as a tree fire, before spreading into the nearby building.

A single mother and her two children were staying in the studio along with her children. She told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao that she had to grab her boys and escape from the bedroom window to get away from the flames.

Samantha Lomibao will have more on the fire and the daring escape, tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.