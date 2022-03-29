Rock climber falls to death at Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rock climber died in a fall at Joshua Tree National Park last weekend, the second such death at the desert park this year. The Desert Sun newspaper reports that fellow climber Matt Himmelstein identified the victim as experienced climber Tina Fiori, who fell 80 feet on Saturday. Himmelstein tells the newspaper he and another person were climbing with Fiori, who got to the top and said she had secured herself. He says she had looped her safety rope through nylon webbing that had been left attached to a permanent anchor by someone who had previously made the climb. The webbing failed.