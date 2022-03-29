Storm clears out after bringing rain, snow to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-season storm is clearing out of drought-stricken California after dousing parts of the state with downpours and mountain snow. Rainfall totals varied widely but some areas were drenched by the storm, which followed a dry winter. The Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains south of San Francisco had totals ranging from 2 inches to more than 4 inches between Sunday and Monday. Highest rainfall totals in Southern California were near or above 2 inches. In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain resort reported 7 to 8 inches of new snow. In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, ski areas reported 3 to 5 inches.