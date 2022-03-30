School district to pay $102M to students abused by teacher

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has awarded $102.5 million to two women who sued a Northern California school district over what they said was officials’ failure to stop a middle school teacher from sexually grooming and abusing them as minors. Parents had repeatedly complained about the former music teacher. The Mercury News reported that the two women said they were repeatedly abused by the former teacher Samuel Neipp while students at a San Jose middle school in 2009 and 2014. In September 2019, Neipp pleaded no contest to a dozen criminal charges related to the sexual abuse and received a 56-year prison sentence.