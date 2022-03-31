Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer says Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. In a clip released Thursday of an interview with “Good Morning America,” Packer says police called the incident battery and laid out the options for Rock. But Packer says Rock was dismissive of the idea. Smith walked on the Dolby Theatre stage Sunday and slapped Rock after a joke the comedian made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement Monday. The academy met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith.